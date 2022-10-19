Here are 12 political parties in 'good standing' according to the EC

Currently, there are 29 political parties in the country.

Ghana has a multi-party system, however, there are two dominant political parties (the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party), with extreme difficulty for anyone to achieve electoral success.

The law requires all political parties to operate functional national and regional offices.

It is clear that some of these parties only surface when it is time for the election and this shows how "useless" they are when elections are over.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has served notice to revoke the registration of some 17 political parties in the country.

According to the EC, these political parties have no offices at the national and regional levels as required by section 15 (1) (Act 574).

Between May and June 2022, the EC embarked on a nationwide exercise to inspect the offices of all registered political parties in Ghana.

After the exercise, the EC invoked Section 15 (3) (c) of the Political Parties Act of 2000, Act 574, which mandates it to cancel the registration of Political Parties which do not have offices at the National and Regional levels.

All People's Congress (APC)

Convention People's Party (CPP)

Ghana Freedom Party (GFP)

Ghana Union Movement (GUM)

Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

National Democratic Party (NDP)

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

People's Destiny Party (PDP)

People's National Convention (PNC)

Progressive People's Party (PPP)

Below are the 17 political parties the EC plans to revoke: