The party contends that, per the ongoing limited registration, the EC and its chairperson, Jean Mensah are planning a grand scheme rig the elections in favor of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, investigations by the party into the exercise shows that it has been shambolic.

He said, "The whole processes is being conducted in a manner, calculated to suppress voter population in NDC’s strongholds and rather enhance voter population of NPP strongholds; in furtherance of the rigging agenda of the Jean Mensa-Bossman Asare led EC”.

The NDC says if these infractions are not checked, "they will plunge this country and our fledgling democracy into chaos because what is happening relative to the ongoing limited registration exercise is completely unacceptable and no electoral body must be allowed to do the kind of things we are seeing”.

BELOW ARE FOUR OTHER REASONS WHY THEY THINK THE EC IS WORKING IN THE INTEREST OF THE NPP

“Our crime was that we said that before the EC commences an exercise as this, it needs to know the total number, at least you need to have an estimate based on credible statistics as to the total number of potential voters or registrants to guide you in the procurement and deployment of electoral materials; to guide you in the distribution of the electoral materials because if you don’t know the specific numbers involved, the specific number of potential registrants, you may either under procure materials or over procure and also in the distribution of the materials and the registration centres, you will get it wrong and that may cause chaos,” “They didn’t listen; they started all by telling us that they were projecting to register 300,000 people. When we complained, they say they have now revised the figure to 500,000 and then two days to the commencement of the process, they gave a new number, 700,000 people”.

3.Meanwhile, Mr. Afari Gyan in the run up to the 2012 elections registered almost 1 million people during the limited registration that ensued before that election. Madam Charlotte Osei in 2015 registered under the limited registration process at the time, over 1.2 million people; they [Jean Mensa and Bossman] were projecting 300,000 people which later metamorphose to 700,000 people”.

4.As political parties, we don’t know the BVR machines which have been deployed for purposes of this exercise. What is the result now? Today, NDC stands vindicated. I am sure now Jean Mensa knows she doesn’t know it all. All the wisdom in this world is not in her head. Look at the problem we are having; a complete failure of the online registration system just like we predicted”