Here are all the beautiful photos from NPP’s Islamic thanksgiving service

The NPP held the ceremony at midday on Friday led by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu after Jummah (Friday congregational prayers) at the Central Mosque.

President Akufo Addo, his vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira as well as some members and bigwigs of the party were in attendance to thank God for making them victorious in the just-ended December 7 general election.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira and the Muslim congregation are seen in photos performing Muslim prayers.

Dr. Bawumia who posted some photos of the ceremony on his Facebook page wrote: "I joined President Akufo-Addo, Hajia Samira Bawumia, national executives and members of the New Patriotic Party for the Islamic thanksgiving service at the central Mosque in Abossey Okai officiated by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.

"We expressed our gratitude to the Almighty Allah for a successful election and the re-election of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party and prayed for His guidance and protection for the next four years."

Here are all the photos from the event:

