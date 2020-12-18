Akufo-Addo has been reelected for a second term with 51. 59% of votes, beating out former president John Mahama of the NDC.

He was re-elected for a second term with 6,730,413 votes. Mahama received 6,214,889 votes, or 47.36%, making it a tight race between the two, as many had predicted.

Though the opposition leader John Dramani Mahama has refused to accept the results, citing the elections as flawed, the EC has gone ahead to gazzette the results.

As part of its transparency measures, the Commission has also released the pink sheets for all the regions for the presidential results.

Below are the pink sheets on which President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner

