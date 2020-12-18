Akufo-Addo has been reelected for a second term with 51. 59% of votes, beating out former president John Mahama of the NDC.

He was re-elected for a second term with 6,730,413 votes. Mahama received 6,214,889 votes, or 47.36%, making it a tight race between the two, as many had predicted.

Though the opposition leader John Dramani Mahama has refused to accept the results, citing the elections as flawed, the EC has gone ahead to gazzette the results.

As part of its transparency measures, the Commission has also released the pink sheets for all the regions for the presidential results.

Below are the pink sheets on which President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner

Eastern pinksheet
Greater Accra pinksheet
Bono East pinksheet
Volta pinksheet
Northern pinksheet
Savanna pinksheet
Central pinksheet
Western pinksheet
Ashanti pinksheet
Upper East pink sheet
Western North pinksheet
Upper West pinksheet
Bono pinksheet
North East pinksheet
Oti pinksheet
Ahafo pinksheet
