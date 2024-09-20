Here are the 11 presidential candidates disqualified by EC for 2024 elections

Notable disqualified candidates include Bernard Mornah of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Desmond Kwame Abrefa, Nana Stephens Agyapong, Dr Paul Perko, Mr James Kwasi Oppong, Dr Sam Ankrah, Dr Nii Amu Darko, Samuel Apea-Danquah all independent candidates.

The rest are; Dr John Kpikpi of the Progressive Alliance Ghana, Kofi Asamoah-Siaw of the Progressive People's Party (PNP) and Janet Asana Nabla of the People's National Party(PNP).

13 aspirants approved by the EC

Following a thorough examination of the nomination forms from September 9 to September 13, 2024, the EC confirmed that 13 candidates have met all legal requirements.

Among the key contenders are Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The list also includes several independent candidates such as Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen and George Twum-Barima-Adu. Notable party candidates include Christian Kwabena Andrews from the Ghana Union Movement, Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana, and Hassan Abdulai Ayariga representing the All People's Congress.

The EC’s Deputy Chairman of Operations, Samuel Tettey, signed the press release, emphasizing that all listed candidates have been scrutinized for compliance with Ghana's election laws and are officially cleared for the 2024 elections.

The EC's transparency in ensuring the integrity of the election process is expected to foster trust and confidence among the electorate as the nation heads to the polls in December.