The President garnered 51.5% of the total valid votes cast to beat John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

But, the contention of this election has been about the parliamentary races which saw results shocking to the ruling government and opposition as well.

Though the NDC managed to overturn its huge deficit in the last parliament to split the seats with the NPP, they also lost some crucial seats which came as a surprise.

With the EC declaring the current seats structure of Parliament as 137 to 136 in favor of the NPP, the new house will see a lot of new faces.

It is estimated that 94 new entrants will join the house with majority of them coming from the National Democratic Congress.

Below is a list of the new entrants and their constituencies

Volta Region

1. John Peter Amewu – Hohoe (NPP)

2. Abla Dzifa Gomashi – Ketu South (NDC)

3. Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe – Keta (NDC)

4. Kwame Sefe – Anlo (NDC)

Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu

Bono Region

5. Williams Okofo Darteh – Jaman South (NDC)

6. Frederick Yaw Ahenkwa – Jaman North (NDC)

7. Sulemana Adama – Tain (NDC)

8. Haruna Seidu – Wenchi (NDC)

9. Paul Twum Barimah - Dormaa East (NPP)

Ashanti Region

10. Francis Asenso-Boakye – Bantama (NPP)

11. George Kwabena Obeng Takyi – Manso Nkwanta (NPP)

12. Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta Kwaman Beposo (NPP)

13. Akwasi Darko Boateng – Bosome Freho (NPP)

14. Stephen Amoah – Nhyiaeso (NPP)

15. Abdul Salam Adams – New Edubiase (NPP)

16. Dr. Kingsley Nyarko – Kwadaso (NPP)

17. Alex Blankson – Akrofuom (NPP)

18. Vincent Ekow Asafua – Old Tafo (NPP)

19. Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South (NPP)

20. Collins Adomako-Mensah – Afigya Kwabre North (NPP)

21. Akwasi Konadu – Manhyia North (NPP)

22. Kofi Amankwaa Manu – Atwima Kwanwoma (NPP)

23. John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu (NPP)

Deputy Chief of Staff Asenso-Boakye

Northern Region

24. Daniel Nsala Wakpal – Kpandai (NDC)

25. Abukari Dawuni – Wulensi (NDC)

26. Farouk Aliu Mahama – Yendi (NPP)

27. Thomas Mbomba – Tatale (NPP)

28. Alhassan Tampuli – Gushegu (NPP)

29. Mohammed Aminu Anta – Karaga (NPP)

30. Abdul Aziz Ayaba – Mion (NPP)

31. Hamza Adam – Kumbungu (NDC)

Bono East Region

32. Joseph Kumah – Kintampo North (NDC)

33. Gyan Alexander – Kintampo South (NPP)

34. Joseph Kwasi Mensah – Nkoranza North (NDC)

35. Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare – Techiman North (NDC)

36. Techiman South: Martin Adjei Korsah (NPP)

Lawyer Francis Sosu

Upper East Region

37. Abdulai Abanga – Binduri (NDC)

38. Lydia Adakurugu -Tempane (NDC)

39. Sampson Chiragia – Navrongo (NDC)

40. Thomas Dalu – Chiana-Paga (NDC)

Upper West Region

41. Peter Lanchene Tuobu – Wa West (NDC)

42. Godfred Seidu Jasaw – Wa East (NDC)

43. Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah – Nadowli-Kaleo Constituency (NDC)

44. Cletus Seidu Dapilah – Jirapa (NDC)

45. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku – Sissala East (NPP)

46. Mohammed Adama Sikparu – Sissala West (NDC)

47. Bright Baligi – Lambusie (NPP)

48. Bede Ziedeng – Lawra (NDC)

Dakoa Newman

Western Region

49. John Sanie – Mpohor (NPP)

50. Dr Prince Hamid Armah – Kwesimintsim (NPP)

51. Gabriel Kojo Essilfie – Shama (NPP)

52. Robert Wisdom Cudjoe – Prestea-Huni-Valley (NDC)

53. Darcos Affo-Toffey – Jomoro (NDC)

54. Arko Nokoe – Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira (NDC)

55. Nicolas Amankwah – Amenfi East (NDC)

Western North

56. Alfred Obeng Boateng – Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai (NPP)

57. Joseph Betino – Suaman (NDC)

58. Oscar Ofori Larbi – Aowin (NDC)

Adamu Ramadan

Greater Accra Region

59. Abdul Latif Dan – Ablekuma Central (NDC)

60. Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North (NPP)

61. Adamu Ramadan – Adentan (NDC)

62. Dr. Dickson Adomako-Kissi – Anya Sowutuom (NPP)

63. SylvesterTetteh – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro (NPP)

64. Rita Naa Odorley Sowah – La Dadekotopon (NDC)

65. Benjamin Ayiku Narteh – Ledzokuku (NDC)

66. Francis Xavier Sosu – Madina (NDC)

67. Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikwei North (NDC)

68. Dakoa Newman – Okaikwei South (NPP)

69. Isaac Ashai Odamtten – Tema Central (NDC)

70. Akwesi Owusu Afrifa – Amasaman (NPP)

71. Naa Momo Lartey – Krowor (NDC)

Eastern Region

72. Nana Yaw Teddy Addy – Ayensuano (NPP)

73. Frederick Obeng Adom – Adeiso Upper West Akyem (NPP)

74. Alexander Akwasi Acquah – Akim Oda (NPP)

75. Micheal Kofi Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South (NDC)

76. Bismarck Nyarko Tetteh – Upper Manya Krobo (NDC)

77. Albert Nyarkotey – Yilo Krobo (NDC)

78. Davis Opoku Ansah – Mpraeso (NPP)

79. Ahenkorah Marfo – Achiase (NPP)

80. Charles Acheampong – Lower West Akim (NPP)

81. Joseph Frimpong – Nkawkaw (NPP)

82. Kwadwo Asante Boafo – Suhum (NPP)

83. Henry Boakye Yiadom – Akwatia (NDC)

84. Alexander Agyare – Kade (NPP)

Central Region

85. Awutu Senya West – Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui (NDC)

86. Daniel Ohene Darko – Upper Denkyira West (NDC)

87. Alhaji Kobina Ghansah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (NDC)

88. Kwamina Minta Nyarku – Cape Coast North (NDC)

89. Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman (NPP)

90. David Vondee – Twifo Atti Morkwa (NDC)

91. Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East (NPP)

Savannah Region

92. John Jinapor – Damongo (NPP)

93. Hajia Zuweira – Salaga South (NDC)

North-East Region

94. Hajia Lariba Zuwera Abudu – Walewale (NPP)