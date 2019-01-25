William Dowokpor of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) joins the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Delali Kwasi Brempong, Liberal Party of Ghana's Clement Boadi and one of the widows of the late MP, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, who is running on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the race for the seat.

The by-election in Ayawaso West Wuogon became necessary following the death of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, who passed on in the United States on November 21, 2018 from gallbladder infection.

There had been mad rush for the seat from both the NDC and NPP, as various candidates laced their boots to represent the two parties respectively during the by-election scheduled for January 19, 2019.

The late Member of Parliament, whose mortal remains arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, is to be buried on January 26, 2019.

William Dowokpor promised that he will pull a surprise in the upcoming by-election by clinching the seat with ease.

Doworkpor is contesting the seat for the fourth consecutive time since 2008.