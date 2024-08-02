Here's how much candidates contesting 2024 elections will pay as filing fee

EC said candidates vying for the position of President will be required to make a payment of one hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢100,000.00) at the time of submitting their nomination forms.

The decision aligns with the EC's efforts to promote inclusivity and gender equality in the political arena.

This reduction is seen as a strategic initiative to address the financial barriers that often deter female aspirants from contesting in presidential elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC further said interested candidates can download nomination forms from the EC’s website from today, Friday, August 2, 2024, while nomination forms will be accepted between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon, and again from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day during the nomination period.

Payment shall be by banker's draft and addressed to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission. Female candidates and persons with disabilities are required to pay seventy-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢75,000).

It added that candidates vying for the position of Member of Parliament will be required to make a payment of ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00) to the Returning Officer of the Constituency at the time of submitting their nomination forms.

Pulse Ghana

Political parties are now gearing up for the electoral process, with many expected to reassess their candidate selection strategies in light of the new fee structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspiring candidates are required to submit their nominations along with the filing fee by the deadline set by the EC.

The Commission has assured the public of a transparent and fair nomination process, emphasising its commitment to upholding the democratic principles of the nation.

The upcoming elections are anticipated to be highly competitive, with several high-profile candidates expected to enter the race.

The EC's decision is a significant milestone in Ghana's political landscape, signalling a move towards more inclusive and equitable elections.

As Ghanaians prepare for the polls, the impact of this decision on the political participation of women will be closely watched.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, From Friday, August 2, 2024, interested candidates in the upcoming December 7, 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, can download nomination forms from the EC's website and start filling them for filing.

The EC will start receiving the nominations from Monday, September 9, 2024, to Friday, September 13, 2024.