The code enables registered voters to check their details on all networks.
Here's how to check your voter ID status in EC's voters' register using short code *713*81#
The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a shortcode to enable eligible voters to check their names on the final voters register.
To access your details, registered voters need to dial *713*81#, on your phone.
Wait for the prompt and then follow it up by adding your ID number to check your name in the EC's register.
It comes with a charge of GH¢ 0.60p (60 Ghana pesewas).
Here's how to check:
- Dial shortcode code *713*81#
- Enter your voter ID number (10 digits)
- Confirm payment of GH¢0.60p (60 Ghana pesewas)
- Enter PIN (of MoMo/Vodacash etc) to confirm payment
- Confirmation of voter details in the voter's register will be sent to you via SMS.
