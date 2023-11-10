ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Here's how to check your voter ID status in EC's voters' register using short code *713*81#

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a shortcode to enable eligible voters to check their names on the final voters register.

New register
New register

The code enables registered voters to check their details on all networks.

Recommended articles

To access your details, registered voters need to dial *713*81#, on your phone.

Wait for the prompt and then follow it up by adding your ID number to check your name in the EC's register.

It comes with a charge of GH¢ 0.60p (60 Ghana pesewas).

ADVERTISEMENT
EC biometric voter registration
EC biometric voter registration Pulse Ghana
  1. Dial shortcode code *713*81#
  2. Enter your voter ID number (10 digits)
  3. Confirm payment of GH¢0.60p (60 Ghana pesewas)
  4. Enter PIN (of MoMo/Vodacash etc) to confirm payment
  5. Confirmation of voter details in the voter's register will be sent to you via SMS.
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I’ll reshuffle my ministers every two months if I become President – Kennedy Agyapong

All you need to know about Kennedy Agyapong, the man seeking to be NPP's next flagbearer

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

#NPPDecides: Dr. Bawumia, the man who wants to break the 8 for the NPP

Apostle Professor Kwadwo Nimfour Opoku Onyinah, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Ursula Owusu

Election 2024: Possible candidates Bawumia could pick as running mate

Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng

Ghanaians made a mistake by voting for Akufo-Addo and NPP – Kofi Amoabeng