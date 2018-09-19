'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike

news

Serial callers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have rescinded their decision on not speaking for the party again.

They claim they have been assured that their issues will be resolved by some of leaders of the party.

Last week, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

The serial callers claimed they have been abandoned while those at the echelons of power, mentioning the regional minister in particular, are ‘chopping’ with impunity, after their little bonfire session warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations on behalf of government henceforth.

In a press conference held in Kumasi today, they said: “It was an opportunity meeting a lot of these leaders and the assurance that has been given is enough for us. We are party members, though it doesn’t come as we’re speaking now but we trust what they told us."

"Those who met us we trust them. I mean most of them were even surprised that it has come this far, because to them most of our issues were petty things that the party could have solved for us earlier. So we think and believe that they’ll come to our aid and then we’ll solve our issues.”

The group made up of 64 members, for years have dedicated their lives and resources to defending the party while in opposition and in government since 1992.