Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike


U-Turn 'Hungry' NPP serial callers call off strike

Last week, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Serial callers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region have rescinded their decision on not speaking for the party again.

They claim they have been assured that their issues will be resolved by some of leaders of the party.

Last week, the serial callers burnt every communication gadget the ruling party procured for them for communication purposes in defense of government policies and programmes.

The serial callers claimed they have been abandoned while those at the echelons of power, mentioning the regional minister in particular, are ‘chopping’ with impunity, after their little bonfire session warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations on behalf of government henceforth.

READ ALSO: We sacrificed GH¢28,800 each on the party - NPP serial callers cry

In a press conference held in Kumasi today, they said: “It was an opportunity meeting a lot of these leaders and the assurance that has been given is enough for us. We are party members, though it doesn’t come as we’re speaking now but we trust what they told us."

play

 

"Those who met us we trust them. I mean most of them were even surprised that it has come this far, because to them most of our issues were petty things that the party could have solved for us earlier. So we think and believe that they’ll come to our aid and then we’ll solve our issues.”

The group made up of 64 members, for years have dedicated their lives and resources to defending the party while in opposition and in government since 1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Elections: Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia - Dela Coffie NDC Elections Koku will kick out 'Mugabe' Asiedu Nketia - Dela Coffie
Mockery: Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases Mockery Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teases
Difficult Times: Ghanaians complaining about hardships are short minded - NPP man Difficult Times Ghanaians complaining about hardships are short minded - NPP man
Caveat: Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo Caveat Stop the reckless Chinese loans - Ayariga warns Nana Addo
Summon: Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting Summon Speaker recalls Parliamentarians for emergency sitting
Rot At Bost: GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP

Recommended Videos

Koku Anyidoho: Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House Koku Anyidoho Akufo-Addo is supervising corruption at the Jubilee House
Chairman Wontumi: Even toddlers from Akufo-Addo’s family are competent than you Chairman Wontumi Even toddlers from Akufo-Addo’s family are competent than you
Protest: Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatment Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatment



Top Articles

1 Democracy Master Richard of 'Taxi Driver' fame mocks Nana Addo's 110...bullet
2 Difficult Times Akufo-Addo is failing; times are hard - Professor Gyampobullet
3 Disappointment Here's why spare parts dealers are angry with Akufo-Addobullet
4 Hard Times I am NPP but suffering - Kennedy Agyapong speaks on...bullet
5 Special Prosecutor Prosecute Mahama over GHS40m BOST cash -...bullet
6 Mockery Petroleum price exposes Bawumia - A-Plus teasesbullet
7 Protest We're going through hell after giving Nana Addo...bullet
8 Difficult Times Ghanaians complaining about hardships are...bullet
9 Democracy Nana Addo not in charge - NDC MP Alban Bagbinbullet
10 Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper appointed...bullet

Top Videos

1 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
5 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020...bullet

Politics

Personality Profile Professor Joshua Alabi: NDC's next leader?
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
NDC Elections I will empower the NDC grassroots - Joshua Alabi
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga
Deceit Mahama commissioned Komenda Sugar Factory just for votes - NPP
Felix Kwakye Ofosu
Economic Outlook Forget S&P’s rating; Ghanaians living under hardship – NDC
X
Advertisement