We sacrificed GH¢28,800 each on the party - NPP serial callers

Serial callers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region have expressed disappointment in the leadership of the party over monies they said they have kept for themselves.

They claim they spent GH¢28,800 each on phone calls and messaging into various programmes on radio stations since 2012 in defense of the party for then flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be elected President in 2016.

Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Serial Callers Association who is the leader of callers group, Wofa Anokye said "Some people think those of us who talk on radio through phones are useless. We are demonstrating to you a little bit of what we go through."

"Even if each of us owns only five phones and buys airtime of GH¢10, it will cost GH¢ 300 every month. We have been speaking for the past 8 years. The accumulated cost for 8 years is GH¢ 28,800. Which elder or DCE can boldly say he spends more than we do? he quizzed.

The disappointed NPP serial callers are up in arms against the leadership of the party and the government.

They have burned every communication gadget the party procured for them for communication purposes.

According to them, they sacrificed their resources to campaign for the party to win in the 2016 elections.

They have also warned their members region-wide to desist from further calling or texting into local radio stations to defend the government.

The serial callers stated that they fought for the party to win but they are still using their own resources to run the party.

The aggrieved NPP callers burnt their sim cards and recharge cards they claim they bought with their own money.