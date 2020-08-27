According to him, though he is happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor he is unhappy with the work of Martin Amidu especially with the information flow from his office.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he sated that information flow from the Special Prosecutor has not been good this he said has kept many people in darkness.

He said people do not know what is happening this he said is not the best.

"I am happy with the establishment of the office of the Special Prosecutor, but I am not happy with information flow from the office. Communication is very important and something should be done about it," he stressed.

He admonished the Special Prosecutor to be forthcoming with information on what people need to know about his investigation.