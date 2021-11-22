RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I can remove Nana Addo from office but he can't remove me - Alban Bagbin

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Alban Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament has said the law gives the House to remove President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from office anytime.

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament
Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

He asserted that the President cannot remove as the Speaker of Parliament.

Recommended articles

He made this known at a post-budget forum held at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend.

According to him, Parliament approves budgets that benefit the executive more than the legislature and the judiciary.

"This year, all the laws we have been passing are laws we passed to benefit the executive, even we forget about Parliament in the language we use, this is self-inflicted; it is not a deficiency in the constitution, it’s a deficiency in Parliament itself. We must correct it," he said.

Nana Addo with Alban Bagbin
Nana Addo with Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana

He, however, reminded the Members of Parliament of the powers they wield in law and that they must as Parliament be able to stand for themselves and not to play to the whims and caprices of the executive. He cited for example that the house has powers to remove the president from office.

"Let me reemphasize that the 8th Parliament is properly positioned not to allow itself to be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive. Parliament can remove His Excellency the President; His Excellency cannot do that to Parliament. As Speaker, His Excellency cannot remove me, but I can through Parliament get him [President] removed," he stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

NPP race: Ken Ofori-Atta breaks silence on his presidential ambition

Ken Ofori-Atta

Kojo Tsikata: The late 85-year-old will be given a private burial - Family reveals

The late Kojo Tsikata

Kennedy Agyapong sues Kevin Taylor $9.5 million for defamation

Kennedy Agyapong and Kelvin Taylor

Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu appears in parliament after swerving court

Francis Xavier-Sosu