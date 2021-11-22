He asserted that the President cannot remove as the Speaker of Parliament.
I can remove Nana Addo from office but he can't remove me - Alban Bagbin
Alban Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament has said the law gives the House to remove President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from office anytime.
He made this known at a post-budget forum held at Ho in the Volta Region over the weekend.
According to him, Parliament approves budgets that benefit the executive more than the legislature and the judiciary.
"This year, all the laws we have been passing are laws we passed to benefit the executive, even we forget about Parliament in the language we use, this is self-inflicted; it is not a deficiency in the constitution, it’s a deficiency in Parliament itself. We must correct it," he said.
He, however, reminded the Members of Parliament of the powers they wield in law and that they must as Parliament be able to stand for themselves and not to play to the whims and caprices of the executive. He cited for example that the house has powers to remove the president from office.
"Let me reemphasize that the 8th Parliament is properly positioned not to allow itself to be bullied into playing second fiddle to the executive. Parliament can remove His Excellency the President; His Excellency cannot do that to Parliament. As Speaker, His Excellency cannot remove me, but I can through Parliament get him [President] removed," he stated.
