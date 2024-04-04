I can’t predict whether Mahama or Bawumia will win the 2024 elections – Owusu Bempah

According to him, the election that will be decided spiritually is currently shrouded in uncertainty, therefore any attempt at prophesying the outcome will most likely turn out differently.

“As I speak to you, what has made Ghana’s election in 2024 scary is that whoever would boldly assert that a certain individual is the destined winner should be very careful because things keep changing...,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM in an interview on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

He emphasized that the upcoming election is more of a spiritual battle than a physical one and that the candidate with the strongest spiritual backing will emerge as a winner.

“There is a fight in the spiritual realm, so whoever wins the spiritual battle will ascend the presidency. So if you get someone who is spiritually strong or a coach who can guide you spiritually, you will emerge victorious,” he stated.

The statement by Owusu-Bempah is coming a few days after the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia visited his church during the Easter season.

During the vice president’s visit, he gave Dr. Bawumia a special chair to sit on after which he said a prayer over him.

"Nobody understands what I have done; only heavens do. God bless you. You're a good man, and you have a good heart," the preacher said.

