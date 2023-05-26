I don't take ex-gratia, I receive a monthly pension — Mahama tells Nana Akomea

He stated that Mahama was receiving monthly ex-gratia.

He said: "So, you, President Mahama, today if you claim you don't believe in the ex-gratia, the ones that you have taken, we know that you have spent it already, so we can't say that go and bring it…but the challenge I am giving to him is that the ones that he will be taking from this month May, he shouldn’t take it, he should stop taking the ex-gratia, the same way Togbe Afede stopped and returned his own, he should follow the same principle."

Mahama responding to Akomea in a Twitter post said he receives a monthly pension and not ex-gratia as Akomea claimed.

"My friend Nana Akomea. Really sad what politics can do to a fine mind! I don't take ex-gratia. I receive a monthly pension," he stated.

Earlier, Mahama hinted that the next government of the NDC will review the 1992 Constitution in relation to the payment of ex-gratia to Article 71 officeholders.

Article 71 (1) and (2) of the 1992 Constitution stipulates that the determination of salaries and allowances of the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary paid from the Consolidated Fund would be determined by the President, on the recommendations of a committee of not more than five persons appointed by him and acting upon the advice of the Council of State.

In determining the salaries of the President, his Ministers, and political appointees, as well as the members of the Council of State, the Constitution states that Parliament will determine that based on the advice of the same committee.