I fully support you — Adebayor supports Fred Nuamah in NDC primaries

Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor, former Togolese footballer has thrown his support behind Ghanaian actor Fred Nuamah who is lacing his boot to contest the parliamentary seat at Ayawaso West Wuogon on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He said "My brother Frederick Nuamah aka @fredericknuamah has officially picked up forms to contest in the Parliamentary Primaries of NDC in Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. That is equally my home, and I fully support you. Let's make this happen by the Grace of God."
Fred has disclosed that he has picked forms to contest the NDC primaries.
He will be the second celebrity to contest the seat after John Dumelo failed to beat Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.
The NDC is expected to hold its parliamentary and presidential elections on May 13, 2023.
Filing of nominations will take place between Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24, 2023, and the submission and filing of forms would also take place from Monday, March 20, 2023, to Wednesday.
Fred Nuamah is a film director and producer best known for his role in the movie The Game.
He is also the founder and CEO of Ghana Movie Awards and Ghana TV series Awards, an annual award show that recognizes excellence in the film industry.
