The president, reacting to his critics, said he will fulfill all his promises to shame them.

He was addressing a durbar at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region as part of his four-day tour of the Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

“On the creation of the regions, you are all aware my opponents said I was only deceiving Ghanaians to get votes. Have we not created the regions? We said Youth in Afforestation and Planting for Food and Jobs, we have done them.

"Whatever I promised they said I cannot do it. I always get headaches when I hear people saying this. I am going to fulfil my promises one after the other to shame my critics,” Nana Akufo-Addo noted.