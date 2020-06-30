According to him, "We must all make sure that persons who do not meet the requirements, as set out clearly in the Constitution, do not find their names into the register. If you aid the registration of an ineligible person, and you are caught, you will face the full rigours of the law."

Addressing the nation on Monday, June 29, 2020, ahead of the conduct of the voter registration exercise on Tuesday, June 30, the President stressed that "the election on 7th December must be a Ghanaian election, not a West African election, conducted with a voter register of Ghanaians. That is the only way the true will of the Ghanaian people can manifest."

He, thus, urged all eligible Ghanaians, i.e. that is Ghanaians of eighteen (18) years of age or above, and sound mind, to go out and register, so that they can exercise their civic responsibilities on December 7, 2020, to elect a government of their choice in a free, fair, peaceful and transparent election.

"Using your God-given and constitutional rights costs nothing, but staying home can come at a very steep price. The pandemic, notwithstanding, we have to strengthen Ghanaian democracy," he added.

He said the "idea of being a President, who emerges from a rigged election, is abhorrent to every fibre of my being.

"I want to continue to be the President of a Ghanaian people who have given me their free consent, with the blessing of the Almighty."

Describing the compilation of the voters' register as one of the most important tasks in the effective functioning of any democracy, the President noted that if an eligible citizen’s name is not on the register, that citizen cannot exercise the right to vote, and cannot, therefore, participate in the determination of the choice of the government of the day.

"It is, thus, vitally important that all eligible voters register, so, on the designated day of 7th December, they can vote to choose the President of the nation, and the Member of Parliament of their area. In effect, our vote, our thumb, is the expression of our individual sovereign power as a citizen, which we should cherish and guard at all times," he said.