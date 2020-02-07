He said the government will not tolerate any degradation of the environment by galamsey operators.

He stressed that the accusations by the Communications Director of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi is false and frivolous.

The NDC said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's fight against illegal mining was to enrich top officials of the NPP.

At a press conference addressed by Sammy Gyamfi, he said the fight against the menace was coy to enrich themselves.

"In fact, this latest scandal is only a vindication of our long-held position that President Akufo-Addo a so-called fight against galamsey is ruse calculated to expropriate the illicit galamsey trade for NPP government officials. It is now clear that there was no fight, it was a sham, it was all a ploy, it was all 419 for top government officials to take over the galamsey business," he said.

John Boadu reacting to Sammy Gyamfi said the accusations by the NDC are propaganda.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he said "All the accusations by the Sammy Gyamfi is complete propaganda and are not based on facts.

"I have never being involved in galamsey and I will never do that, is never true some NPP officials are involved in illegal mining to raise fund to support their campaign for the 2020 elections, those allegations are completely false."