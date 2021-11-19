RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I have no intention of contesting NPP’s 2024 flagbearer race – Dr. Opoku Prempeh

The Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has dismissed rumours that he intends to contest as flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primaries.

He said he is currently focused on his work as a Minister to help President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo attain his goals.

Speaking in an interview on Accra based TV3, Dr. Prempeh, who is popularly known as Napo, said he is also not part of any presidential unit as its been runoured in the media.

“All I have to do is to do my work well’, he said.

Below is what ensued in the interview

Johnnie Hughes: Do you want to be president? Napo: What does that mean?

Johnnie Hughes: I saw in the Ashanti Region your banners around the conference venue ‘Napo for Vice president.’

Napo: The electorate are watching and let me say this, I am not part of any presidential bid. I am not part because I have never seen anybody bid for Vice President.

Johnnie Hughes: Would you be happy to partner Dr Bawumia?

Napo: I will be happy for the president of the country to give me any job that he thinks I am competent to do. I am not the one choosing so how can I say? All I have to do is to do my work well.

Pictures of Napo, as he is affectionately called, were flooded at the venue of the recently held NPP’s Ashanti Regional delegates’ conference in Kumasi.

