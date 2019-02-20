Mr. Yamin said he knows nothing about the incident and expressed shock that his name has been linked to it.

On Monday, violence erupted at the NDC’s Ashanti Regional office, which led to one person dying and another sustaining serious injury.

The gun battle reportedly ensued during a meeting by the party hierarchy in the region that was being chaired by the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Two persons are reported to have been caught up in the melee after confusion broke between alleged NDC vigilante groups.

One of the men was shot thrice and later died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, while another is currently in critical condition.

Mr. Yamin and and the former Municipal Chief Executive Officer of Ejisu-Juaben, Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh, were alleged to have been involved in the shooting incident and were subsequently questioned by the police.

But addressing the media, Mr. Yamin said he wasn’t near the party office and had nothing to do with the deadly shooting incident.

“My surprise is why my name was brought into this matter. I have nothing to do with it, I wasn’t near the venue, and I knew nothing about those who came here,” he said.

The former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister was, however, quick to add that he will collaborate with the police to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the Police has identified four members of NDC affiliated vigilante group, the Hawks, as the alleged suspects behind the attacks.

In a statement, the Police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.