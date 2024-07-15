RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I lost Tema East because NPP sabotaged my campaign — Titus Glover

Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, the former Member of Parliament for Tema East, has alleged that his defeat in the 2020 general elections was a result of sabotage by members within his own party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Titus Glover pointed out that despite his dedication and hard work in serving the people of Tema East, he faced significant hurdles from within his own party.

Addressing party faithful at the campaign launch of Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central, Titus Glover expressed his frustration and disappointment over what he described as internal party machinations that undermined his re-election bid.

He claimed that certain influential figures within the NPP orchestrated efforts to weaken his campaign, ultimately leading to his defeat by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.

"I lost Tema East because my people did not support me, they sabotaged my campaign resulting in my defeat," he said.

"We should eschew all forms of division as we prepare for the polls, we can't be divided going into the election so let's remain united," he said.

He expressed his gratitude to his supporters and pledged to continue advocating for the constituency's progress.

The coming months will be crucial for the NPP as it seeks to address internal divisions and strengthen its position in the political landscape.

