I lost Tema East because NPP sabotaged my campaign — Titus Glover

Addressing party faithful at the campaign launch of Jefferson Kwamena Sackey, parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central, Titus Glover expressed his frustration and disappointment over what he described as internal party machinations that undermined his re-election bid.

He claimed that certain influential figures within the NPP orchestrated efforts to weaken his campaign, ultimately leading to his defeat by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten.

Pulse Ghana

"I lost Tema East because my people did not support me, they sabotaged my campaign resulting in my defeat," he said.

Glover who is currently the Greater Regional Minister emphasised the need to eliminate divisiveness within the NPP as the party gears up for the December 7, 2024 elections, and the party to unite.

"We should eschew all forms of division as we prepare for the polls, we can't be divided going into the election so let's remain united," he said.

He expressed his gratitude to his supporters and pledged to continue advocating for the constituency's progress.