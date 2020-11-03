He said he never made such a promise, however, he did say that he will make sure the Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah faces the law.

In an exclusive interview on Starr FM, the former President said he promised to investigate the issue and not pay the people who have lost their investments.

“I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers, I said we’ll investigate and find out what is the extent of indebtedness, what are the assets of the company. Are there any hidden assets that you can lay hold of and dispose of and pay some of the customers,” he said in the interview.

This revelation by the NDC presidential candidate contradicts what some of his party members have said in regards to the locked up funds of Menzgold customers.

John Mahama and NAM1

The National Youth Organiser of the party of the NDC, George Opare Addo in an interview with Bola Ray on the Starr Chat stated that Mr. Mahama will pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.

“First of all, Menzgold customers are Ghanaians, and the state must care. The next NDC government will probe the claims and pay those who deserve to be paid. Some customers did not earn anything on their capital, such people must be paid, and some earned enough dividend equivalent to their investment,”