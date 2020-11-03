The Assin Central MP rekindle his beef with the Ghanaian actress after he mounted a stage at an NPP rally in Bantama, Kumasi and said that Nana Addo is not like former President Mahama who has allegedly bought a $450,000 house for Tracey Boakye.

Tracey immediately replied Kennedy Agyapong and described his allegation as sheer falsehood, fabricated to score cheap political points over NDC's Mahama.

The venomous-tongue Ghanaian actress warned Kennedy Agyapong to stop telling lies about her and dared him to drop evidence to support his claims or else she will curse him.

Two days ago in a Facebook live video, she said “ Kennedy Agyapong, if you make your mind that you’ll make me the centre of your politics, I will also face you squarely. If you mount a campaign stage, and the name Tracey Boakye pop out from your mouth can’t you speak?”

The mother of two, a boy and a baby girl, further threatened to curse the outspoken MP in the video above if he dares forge any lie about her again to score political points.

However, last night before Kennedy Agyapong's appearance on his Net 2 show, Tracey held another Facebook live session and reminded the MP to bring evidence to support his claims about her.

Low and behold, Kennedy Agyapong responded to her rants but did not drop any evidence but threatened to deal with her too, saying that he has gone to Kumasi and has gathered more information about her.

In his submission in the video below, he also body-shamed the actress and labelled her as 'low-standard'.

His comment triggered Tracey Boakye to hurl insults that lasted for about 12 minutes back at him and revealed that the MP is also sleeping with an actress, whom he has been rewarding with government contracts.

Tracey in another 12 minutes video further descended on Kennedy Agyapong, labelling him as a thief and a sexually weak man who even paid a girl GH500 to sleep with her in Madina. She continued and used other unprintable words to describe MP.

"Thief, you have rotten teeth. If not for money which women would have slept with you to have 22 children," she said in the the video below to hear more from the video which is going viral.