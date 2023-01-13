I paid loans and bought cars for NPP – Kennedy Agyapong lists his achievements for the party

Speaking in response to a claim by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding founder of the NPP, that he is just a noisemaker; the vociferous lawmaker said he has done a lot for the party.

“We started as Danquah-Busia in 1991 before establishing the party in 1992. I respect the founding members because they took the risk to challenge Rawlings. I give the likes of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Alan Kyerematen credit but we were in the US funding most of the activities. I was against autocratic rule of Rawlings. I had experienced free world in Germany and United States,” he said.

From his contributions during the formation of the party and the elections of 1992, 1996 and 2000, Kennedy Agyapong gave an account of how he worked to turn the Assin constituencies from NDC strongholds to NPP.

“Everybody was afraid of Rawlings in Assin. Central Region was a no-go area for the NPP so only few of us had the courage to campaign in the region. I was campaigning in one community when I saw buses conveying people. They went to beat the NPP supporters in the coastal areas”.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

The Ken City Media CEO also outlined some financial commitments he made to the party including the settlement of a US$3million loan.

“We once went for a loan of US$3million through CAL Bank. My company used eight years to pay for the loan plus interest in 1992. We paid NPP loan. That is why President Kufuor agreed to give me contracts. Because of this history, President Kufuor promoted me."

“I have been with the party for long. I’m here because I’ve seen the comment from Nyaho-Tamakloe. We have done a lot things behind the scenes. I started following this party when I was 31 so nearly 30 years in the party is no mean achievement. No one should write off what I have done for this party," he stressed.