I sacrificed my political career for NPP so I'm the best to lead — Dr. Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he has sacrificed enough for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when most members were giving excuses at the time the party needs a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He believes he needs to be given the opportunity to lead the party in the 2024 general elections.

Dr. Bawumia speaking to delegates in the Suame constituency mentioned his political career being on the line when he served as a witness for the party.

Bawumia is in the Ashanti Region, the NPP's stronghold, for the next 11 days where he will be telling delegates in the 47 constituencies why they should choose him ahead of the other nine aspirants vying for the party's flagbearership position.

According to him, he's the best candidate to lead the party to victory in 2024.

He stated that "Most of our members were giving excuses when the party was in need of a witness for the 2012 general election petition at the Supreme Court. I sacrificed my political career for the party, knowing very well the implications ahead if I don't deliver well in court.

"The excuses were many, some claimed they were travelling and all that because they were scared to put their political career on the line, but I stood my ground, I'm the best person to lead the party," he added.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.

