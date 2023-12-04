ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I trusted so many people during my campaign; I have learned my lessons – Ken Agyapong

Evans Annang

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has disclosed some of the lessons he has learned from his failed flagbearer campaign.

kennedy-agyapong
kennedy-agyapong

He said he trusted people too much and that contributed to his loss to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recommended articles

“Maybe this is a preparation, I probably trusted people too much. So now I am learning, I thought I was perfect but with this election, I know I am not. So, I am learning a lot,” he told members of his support group We’re for Ken Worldwide during a meeting in the US city of Minnesota.

Kennedy Agyapong however expressed gratitude to his supporters for having confidence in him while urging them not to lose hope.

He discounted reports of an impending breakaway from the NPP adding that his dream to lead the country continues with the party unabated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he is a force in the NPP and no major decision can be taken without his input.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Agyapong expressed gratitude to his campaign team and highlighted the underestimation they faced leading up to the primary stating that their performance demonstrated their influence within the NPP, claiming control over one-third of the party.

“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”

In the NPP presidential primary, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the votes (118,210 votes) Agyapong, as the closest contender, secured 37.41% of the votes (71,996 votes)

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Ocquaye Jr

I’ll contest in the NPP parliamentary primaries for Dome Kwabenya – Mike Ocquaye Jnr

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

No one can destroy the peace of Ghana — Nana Addo condemns weapon-brandishing NDC youth

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

We’ll go into the 2024 elections with huge challenges – NPP’s Director of Elections

Bawumia

Bawumia should tell us how he will turn the economy around — Franklin Cudjoe