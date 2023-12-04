He said he trusted people too much and that contributed to his loss to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
I trusted so many people during my campaign; I have learned my lessons – Ken Agyapong
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has disclosed some of the lessons he has learned from his failed flagbearer campaign.
“Maybe this is a preparation, I probably trusted people too much. So now I am learning, I thought I was perfect but with this election, I know I am not. So, I am learning a lot,” he told members of his support group We’re for Ken Worldwide during a meeting in the US city of Minnesota.
Kennedy Agyapong however expressed gratitude to his supporters for having confidence in him while urging them not to lose hope.
He discounted reports of an impending breakaway from the NPP adding that his dream to lead the country continues with the party unabated.
Recently, Kennedy Agyapong revealed that he is a force in the NPP and no major decision can be taken without his input.
Agyapong expressed gratitude to his campaign team and highlighted the underestimation they faced leading up to the primary stating that their performance demonstrated their influence within the NPP, claiming control over one-third of the party.
“They underestimated us, but we’ve proven to them that we now control one-third of the NPP,” Mr. Agyapong said. “No major decision will be taken without consulting us.”
In the NPP presidential primary, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia emerged victorious with 61.47% of the votes (118,210 votes) Agyapong, as the closest contender, secured 37.41% of the votes (71,996 votes)
