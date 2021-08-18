I was 'chilling' with my children at the beach on December 7 - Charlotte Osei

In an interview on Joy News, she said she was spent the three electioneering days chilling at the beach with his children.

She said: "I was at the beach [on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of December 2020], I didn't vote, I didn't monitor the elections, why should I?

"I wasn't paid to monitor the elections. So I can't have time with my children at the beach?"

Charlotte Osei sacked

Charlotte Osei and two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – from the post following a recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Allegations of fraud and malfeasance were brought against them, following which the Chief Justice established a prima facie case against them.

The committee cited misbehavior and incompetence as reasons for the dismissal, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution.