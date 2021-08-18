RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I was 'chilling' with my children at the beach on December 7 - Charlotte Osei

Former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei has revealed that she did not exercise her franchise taking part in the 2020 general elections.

According to her, she was not concerned about the electioneering process and also did not bother to vote and monitor the results.

In an interview on Joy News, she said she was spent the three electioneering days chilling at the beach with his children.

She said: "I was at the beach [on the 7th, 8th, and 9th of December 2020], I didn't vote, I didn't monitor the elections, why should I?

"I wasn't paid to monitor the elections. So I can't have time with my children at the beach?"

Charlotte Osei sacked

Charlotte Osei and two deputies – Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwah – from the post following a recommendation by a committee set up by the Chief Justice.

Allegations of fraud and malfeasance were brought against them, following which the Chief Justice established a prima facie case against them.

The committee cited misbehavior and incompetence as reasons for the dismissal, pursuant to Article 146 (4) of the Constitution.

The Committee concluded that Charlotte Osei blatantly breached procurement laws in the award of several contracts in her three-year period at the helm of affairs, prior to the 2016 elections.

