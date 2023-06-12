I was forced to go to court because NPP wanted to pass E-levy — Quayson explains

According to him, "They took me to court on the very day we were debating the passage of the E-Levy. I was forced to go because I did not want to be charged with contempt of court.

"As soon as I went to the court, they brought the bill for the E-levy, and it was passed that very day. But God does not like wickedness, they are now not getting anything from the E-levy.

"How can you tax poor people who are sending the little money they have gotten to their children in school? You (the government) don't even use the money judiciously."

E-levy passed

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, parliament passed the bill despite a walkout by the minority group in the House.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was present in Parliament announced a reduction in the levy to 1.5 percent from the initial 1.75 percent proposed by the government.

Providing some details for the reduction, Ofori-Atta said telcos in the country agreed to reduce their charges by 0.25 of a percentage point to bring their part of the charge to 0.75 percent.

Dual citizenship

On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.