ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I was forced to go to court because NPP wanted to pass E-levy — Quayson explains

Emmanuel Tornyi

The embattled Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson has accused the government of orchestrating to remove him from the house because the Majority in Parliament wouldn't be enough to pass the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

James Gyakye Quayson
James Gyakye Quayson

The MP speaking to residents in his constituency said the very day he had to appear in court was the day the E-levy bill was tabled and passed in parliament.

Recommended articles

According to him, "They took me to court on the very day we were debating the passage of the E-Levy. I was forced to go because I did not want to be charged with contempt of court.

"As soon as I went to the court, they brought the bill for the E-levy, and it was passed that very day. But God does not like wickedness, they are now not getting anything from the E-levy.

"How can you tax poor people who are sending the little money they have gotten to their children in school? You (the government) don't even use the money judiciously."

ADVERTISEMENT

E-levy passed

On Tuesday, March 29, 2022, parliament passed the bill despite a walkout by the minority group in the House.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who was present in Parliament announced a reduction in the levy to 1.5 percent from the initial 1.75 percent proposed by the government.

Providing some details for the reduction, Ofori-Atta said telcos in the country agreed to reduce their charges by 0.25 of a percentage point to bring their part of the charge to 0.75 percent.

Dual citizenship

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Quayson to be an MP.

He contended that the MP was not eligible on the basis that at the time he [Quayson] filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

Have you seen a foolish rich man before? – Ken Agyapong asks Annoh-Dompreh

Road constructions begin in Assin North

Assin North by-election: It seems they are taking us for fools — Chief speaks

John Mahama with NDC MPs

Mahama meets NDC MPs who lost their seat

Charles Opoku

I'm confident of winning Assin North NPP parliamentary primaries - Charles Opoku