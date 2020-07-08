According to Dr. Thompson the media reports that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman was chosen ahead of him are not true.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News, he explained he had no interest in becoming a running mate for the party; adding that he is actually excited about the party’s choice.

“I believe I am qualified for the position, but at this point in time, I was not interested. I knew all those who were under consideration.”

Director General of NDPC, Dr Nii Moi Thompson

“They were all high calibre people. I have been working with some of them. I was not disappointed because I was not under consideration of running for anything. To the contrary, I am actually excited about the ex-President’s choice,” he revealed.

On Monday, July 6, 2020, former President John Mahama selected former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 election.