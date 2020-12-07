The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party and presidential candidate cast her vote early at D/A junior high school at Ejuratia in the Ashanti Region.

After casting her vote, she indicated that she expects victory in the presidential election and it will come in a form of ‘one-touch’.

Addressing the press, she boldly stated that: “All I want to see is that at the end of the day, I will have a one-touch win”.

Akua Donkor was named among 12 aspirants, who were announced by the Electoral Commission as the eligible presidential candidates to contest the December polls this year.

Prominent among her campaign promises included delivering free education from kindergarten to Senior High School as well as free healthcare, water, and electricity when she is elected.

Late November, she made a controversial statement about her view on Jehovah’s Witnesses during a presential debate on Adom TV.

Accoridng to her, since the religious beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses do not allow them to exercise their franchise, they will not enjoy any benefit under her presidency.

Justifying her decision, Madam Donkor explained that because they have refused to exercise their civic duty, they don’t deserve to enjoy any freebies from the State.

Therefore, should she win the December 7 general election, her first action will be to expel all Jehovah’s Witnesses from the civil and public service and also prevent their children from enjoying free education.