I will not allow the government to frustrate parliament - Bagbin

On Friday, November 26, 2021, Alban Bagbin was forced to suspend sitting for five minutes after the Majority side walked out in protest to the presence of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

The Majority side insisted that Nketia, who was seated in the public gallery of the chamber, should be walked out of the house in the same manner that the Speaker asked the Marshall to walk out certain non-MPs of the House.

The Minority side fought back and said Asiedu Nketia was not going anywhere.

The standoff degenerated into chaos on the floor of the house and the Majority side then staged a walkout.

The lopsided house later reconvened for the business of the house to continue.

The budget was then rejected.

Members on the majority caucus argued that the action of the minority and the Speaker of Parliament breached provisions of the constitution and standing orders of the House, hence the motion for the approval of the House still holds.