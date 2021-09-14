I will personally sponsor Mahama’s campaign as NDC’s 2024 flagbearer – Chairman Wontumi

According to him the former President is a weak candidate as he will make the NPPs 2024 'breaking the 8 agenda' easier.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the former President is very desperate for power and thus is doing everything possible to win the 2024 elections.

"The former president is no match for us, I will like to sponsor his campaign for his re-election bid as Flagbearer for his party.

"The New Patriotic Party has a master plan for the 'breaking the 8 agenda' of the party and the only person who will help execute the agenda is former president John Dramani Mahama.

Pulse Ghana

"I know the former president is not broke but I will definitely sponsor his campaign for his re-election as the flagbearer for the party which I know when he wins, it is going to be very easy for the NPP to win the 2024 elections no matter who the party will field as a candidate for the 2024 elections," he said.