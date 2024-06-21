I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia – Allotey Jacobs

Despite his suspension and subsequent departure from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs remains steadfast in his belief that Dr. Bawumia is the right leader to advance Ghana.

He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia in the December 7, 2024 general elections to become the country's next President.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia...I will no longer be in active politics; I will also be off-air. I will go and attend to my piggery and other businesses."

ADVERTISEMENT

In his retirement, Allotey Jacobs plans to focus on activities such as rearing his fowls and pigs.