I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia – Allotey Jacobs

He has been vocal about his support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party. This stance led to his suspension from the NDC.
The former Central Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has announced his retirement from active politics.
Recommended articles
Despite his suspension and subsequent departure from the NDC, Allotey Jacobs remains steadfast in his belief that Dr. Bawumia is the right leader to advance Ghana.
He urged Ghanaians to vote for Dr. Bawumia in the December 7, 2024 general elections to become the country's next President.
Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, he said "I will retire from politics after voting for Bawumia...I will no longer be in active politics; I will also be off-air. I will go and attend to my piggery and other businesses."
In his retirement, Allotey Jacobs plans to focus on activities such as rearing his fowls and pigs.
He also appealed to the NPP to bring back the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen who was once a prime member of the party and a former Minister for Trade and Industry.