He said he is bowing out after serving his constituency in the Ashanti Region for two decades.

Confirming the news to Ultimate FM in Kumasi, the constituency chairman said Dr. Osei disclosed the news to the executives in a meeting on Monday.

“My MP yesterday informed us the constituency executives over his decision to retire next year from parliament meaning he won’t contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries which we see as unfortunate.

Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei

“I have never regretted working with him. I don’t support his premature retirement because of his intellectual contribution to Parliament. But he gave personal reasons which I and my executive have to respect. Now I can only wish him well as he prepares to exit parliament,” said.

Anthony Akoto Osei is deemed as one of the finest Economist in recent years acquiring his experience from providing consultancy services for the World Bank (Korea Division) in 1987, teaching at Dillard and Howard Universities from 1984 to 1995 as an Associate Professor in Economics and as a Research Fellow for the Centre for Policy Analysis (CEPA) from 1996-2001 in Ghana.