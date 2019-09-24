He said the country will be intact after next year's elections though the atmosphere is a little tense.

He said despite the negative picture some people posted on social media about the threat to peace, everything was standing in Ghana.

“We haven’t broken down, the country is still in one piece,” he said.

The President was addressing some Ghanaians in the United States of America (USA) at a dinner organised by Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN).

The President is in the US to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is on the theme: “Galvanising multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate change action and inclusion”.

The President who is one of over 90 other Presidents attending the UNGA, will take his turn to address the assembly tomorrow, Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

In an address at a dinner organised in his honour, the President noted that “as you can imagine, from now on as the elections beckon, the atmosphere is going to get hotter and hotter and more and more things are going to be said”.

He, however, urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora who could not visit home to look for solid and accurate information for themselves to ignore the information they heard, saying it could sometimes be exaggerated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President who spoke under two minutes, amid cheers from the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and guests present, said: “We are on point, we are solid and the programme is still on”.

“We are on track,” he said and urged Ghanaians in the Diaspora who had the opportunity to visit home to see things for themselves.