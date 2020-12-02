He said the claim by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) members that the President is incorruptible is a big lie.

The former Minister of Agriculture said the actions of Nana Addo since he took over the government in 2017 has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he is corrupt.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Kwetey dared President Akufo-Addo to come to Nogokpo in the Volta Region to swear if he is not corrupt.

"I am from the Volta Region and if the President said he is not corrupt he should come with me to Nogokpo to swear before the deity"

The press conference which is dubbed "The Mother of all Corruptions" is being used by the NDC to allege that the ruling government is the most corrupt in the history of Ghana.

However, Nana Akomea, a former Communications Director of the NPP in a press conference yesterday said Akufo-Addo is a better corruption fighter than John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress.

“The fight against corruption in the next four years is safer in President Akufo-Addo’s hand than in President Mahama’s hand,” he said.

NPP doesn’t see Voltarians as Ghanaians – Fiifi Kwetey

According to him, while Mr Mahama, Nana Akufo-Addo’s closest contender in the upcoming presidential election, was directly cited in the Airbus scandal, President Akufo-Addo cannot be linked to any such incident.

He also accused the John Mahama campaign of making unrealistic promises in a last-ditch effort to win votes.

He cited the NDC’s announcement six days to the polls to absorb fees for tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year as one such desperate promises.

“He [Mahama] told us in 2016 that we should beware of opposition because they don’t know the reality on the ground and make all kinds of promises. Today, he is in opposition, and he is making promises every day,” he mocked.