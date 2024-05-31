If I’m selected as Bawumia’s running mate I’ll do a good job – Ursula Owusu

However, though very competent, the Communications Minister said she won’t lobby for the position.

“This position is not something we lobby for. If women are running affairs, it’s not bad. I love working and doing every job assigned to me. I won’t go begging, but when I get the chance, I will do it and do it nicely,” she said on Asempa FM

She continued, “For now, I am a Minister and an MP and doing my job very well. If they mention my name to go and do another job, I will do it gladly, but for now, I have to concentrate on what I have been assigned to do.”

Relatedly, the Communications Minister has explained why a newly formed company has been awarded the licence to operate 5G rollout in Ghana.

Minister Owusu-Ekuful explained that NextGen InfraCo was specifically created for this project because no existing neutral infrastructure company was capable of managing the 5G rollout at the time.

She further elaborated on the government’s rationale, stating that auctioning the contract was not considered due to past experiences and setbacks that hindered the rollout of the 4G network, which has only achieved a 15% nationwide penetration since its introduction in 2015.

Highlighting the lessons learned from the 4G rollout, the Minister emphasized that the government’s decision to directly award the contract to a newly formed entity aims to circumvent similar challenges and expedite the implementation of the 5G network.

