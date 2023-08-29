Nana Addo is afraid Kennedy Agyapong will prosecute him if he becomes president — Historian

He also alleged that Nana Addo has not been honest with his claim that he does not support any of the flagbearer hopefuls seeking to lead the party to the 2024 elections adding that the President supported Dr. Bawumia because he knows he can't manipulate Alan Kyerematen or Kennedy Agyapong.

Anokye in an interview on TV XYZ on Monday, August 28, 2023, claimed that Nana Addo seeks a successor who would ensure his peace of mind and shield him from the possibility of prosecution.

Pulse Ghana

"He is thinking about his old age and what Ghanaians are saying about his government, about running the country with family and friends as ministers and appointees, because of that he cannot do reshuffling, even President Kufour has called for reshuffling.

"So, the president wants to protect himself and hand over the presidency to someone who he will feel comfortable and confident so that, the person will not prosecute him and his family…for him to have his peace of mind.

"The president wants to protect himself against such things, and the only person who can protect him is Bawumia, That is why he has been following him since, and serving with him for two terms without any issue, so why wouldn't he trust such a person, this is a person who can protect him and his family’s interests.

"He is afraid of Kennedy because…if Kennedy becomes president today and he is informed that these are the people who collapsed the various banks and caused financial loss to the state as well, Kennedy will listen to the masses and prosecute all of them," Anokye explained.