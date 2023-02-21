Dr. Stephen replied and said he will cut his salary if Ato Forson will also accept to do the same.
I'll cut my salary if you also agree to cut yours — Stephen Amoah tells Ato Forson
There was a heated argument at the Appointment's Committee when the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson asked the deputy minister-designate for Trade and Industry, Dr. Stephen Amoah if he will accept cutting his salary as part of his contribution to dealing with the economic challenges.
Recommended articles
During the vetting of Dr. Amoah at the Appointment's Committee, Dr. Forson asked "Can you agree with me that the government, even though they are increasing taxes or increasing revenue through the introduction of taxes, needs to cut down on expenditure since expenditure has gone up by GH¢82 billion?"
Stephen Amoah answered: "I agree with you, Sir."
The NDC MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam asked again that "Will you sacrifice your salary to reduce that expenditure?"
The Nhyiaeso MP responded that "Mr. Chairman, I think I said something here, my knowledgeable Dr. Ato Forson and I, the only difference is the height, so the way we are brothers if he sees me in the corridor and he says brother let us cut [our salaries] and he cuts him, I will cut mine."
Earlier, the Minority caucus in Parliament called on the government to merge some ministries.
According to the Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, a reduction in ministerial appointees will cut down the government's expenditure.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh