I'll cut my salary if you also agree to cut yours — Stephen Amoah tells Ato Forson

During the vetting of Dr. Amoah at the Appointment's Committee, Dr. Forson asked "Can you agree with me that the government, even though they are increasing taxes or increasing revenue through the introduction of taxes, needs to cut down on expenditure since expenditure has gone up by GH¢82 billion?"

Stephen Amoah answered: "I agree with you, Sir."

Pulse Ghana

The NDC MP for Ajumako Enyan Essiam asked again that "Will you sacrifice your salary to reduce that expenditure?"

The Nhyiaeso MP responded that "Mr. Chairman, I think I said something here, my knowledgeable Dr. Ato Forson and I, the only difference is the height, so the way we are brothers if he sees me in the corridor and he says brother let us cut [our salaries] and he cuts him, I will cut mine."

Earlier, the Minority caucus in Parliament called on the government to merge some ministries.