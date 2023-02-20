NDC asks minority to reject ministerial nominees as vetting starts today

Today, the committee will vet Kobina Tahiru Hammond who has been nominated for the position of Minister of Trade and Industry; Bryan Acheampong, for the position of Minister of Food and Agriculture, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng, nominated for the position of Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

For tomorrow, February 21, 2023, Dr. Mohammed Anim Adam nominated for the position of Minister of State at the Finance Ministry; Osei Bonsu Amoah for the position of Minister of Local Government, Rural Development and Decentralisation and Dr. Stephen Amoah for the position of Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry are expected to appear before the vetting committee.

Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the Minority in Parliament not to approve President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's new ministerial nominees.

According to the party, it is in line with calls for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government to reflect the current economic challenges.

The NDC in a statement signed by General Secretary Fifi Kwetey said the party has long expressed concern over the very large size of the current government and shares the views that it must be reduced bearing in mind "the current massive economic mess, the country has been plunged into by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia government."

Despite numerous appeals, the NDC stated that Nana Addo has "quite characteristically, remained adamant and tone deaf."

The leadership of the NDC, has, against this backdrop, directed the Minority caucus in Parliament NOT to approve any of the new ministerial nominees and to further push for a reduction in the size of government to reduce the needless drain on scarce public resources.

"In this moment of haircuts, the most important thing the government can do is to do a "governmental haircut". Our directive to the minority in parliament, we believe strongly aligns with the genuine sentiments of most Ghanaians. Enough is enough," the statement added.