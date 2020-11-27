According to Miss Agyeman Rawlings, who is also the daughter of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings, the impersonators are appealing for donations towards the funeral arrangements of her late father.

In a statement, the legislator said, “the modus operandi of these criminals is to first engage the attention of unsuspecting people who genuinely wish to express their condolence to the MP, then they proceed to solicit for donations for the funeral arrangements”.

She, therefore, urged the general public “to be on the lookout for and report to the police anybody who engages them on social media purporting to be Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings or her representative”.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE OFFICE OF DR. ZANETOR AGYEMAN RAWLINGS

We would like to draw the attention of the general public to the activities of some unscrupulous persons creating fake social media accounts in the name Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Klottey Korle Constituency, with the sole aim of defrauding unsuspecting people.

We are by this release notifying the public to be on the lookout for and report to the police anybody who engages them on social media purporting to be Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings or her representative, urging them to make donations towards the funeral arrangements of Former President J.J. Rawlings.

We would also like to warn all persons engaging in such activities that IMPERSONATION is a crime, as such anyone caught will be prosecuted.

Please take note of Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings’ official social media accounts below:

Facebook - @zanetorofficial

Twitter - @zanetorofficial

Instagram - @zanetorofficial

Issued by,

The Office of Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings