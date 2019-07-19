According to the executives, "Ramadan is a true gentleman, a kind hearted man, very friendly and a man of charity" who never abandoned the NDC after he lost to the NPP's Yaw Buabeng-Asamoah in the 2016 election.

Their reactions come at the back of a "malicious publication by faceless people with the intent to damage the reputation of Ramadan".

The report stated that Ramadan is not committed to the NDC adding that his families are not members of the party citing Second Lady, Samira Bawumia who is married to the Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

The executives also stated John Jinapor of the NDC and Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor who belongs to the NPP as an example.

However, Adamu Ramadan filed his nomination Thursday to contest the upcoming primaries slated for August 24, 2019.

Speaking to media after filing his nomination forms, he pledged to reinvigorate and revitalize the party, and to restore the power taken away from the rank and file by empowering the branch and constituency members of the party so that it can win the 2020 elections.

He assured the party of a decorous, civil and mature campaign, adding that the supreme interest of the party will be his utmost guide in whatever he and his campaign team do.

Ramadan said he believes involving his defeated contenders if given the nod will be key to victory in 2020.