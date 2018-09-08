Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE


Vigilantism IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE

Asiedu Nketia said that the formation of the group was “natural response” to what he described as the governing New Patriotic Party’s refusal to disband its own vigilante groups.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has claimed that the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, supports the formation of vigilante groups.

Asiedu Nketia made the comments after the National Commission for Civic Education condemned him for endorsing the formation of a vigilante group known as "The Hawks."

READ MORE: NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'

The Commission said it is saddened by the development which goes contrary to nationwide condemnation of political party vigilantism prior to the 2016 general election.

Asiedu Nketia told Accra-based Class FM that the formation of the group was “natural response” to what he described as the governing New Patriotic Party’s refusal to disband its own vigilante groups.

“I endorse it fully”, he said, adding: “it is  a proper response to the recalcitrance of the ruling government and their refusal to do anything about vigilantes on the NPP side.”

He recalled meeting with the IGP after returning from the Brong Ahafo Region after some persons had attacked an NDC MP in the region.

"I met the IGP and told him that the things that are happening now in the Ahafo area, they’ve gone beyond politics, and they are in the realm of pure criminality," he said.

"His response was that these things didn’t start from today…that was what Asante-Apeatu told me.”

READ MORE: Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020

Asked if the IGP was backing vigilante groups, Mr Aseidu Nketia responded: “Yes, because the people who were arrested in connection with Eric Opoku’s attack, they have all since been set free and they are back in the village, they have launched a second attack even after the MP was attacked.

"So, tell me now my brother, when all these things were happening, where was the NCCE?” he questioned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

RIP: VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman' RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'
Review: Recap of the week in politics Review Recap of the week in politics
NDC Race: 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know
False Reports: NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him False Reports NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him
Agenda 2020: NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings
Salinko: Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS Salinko Actor says Nana Addo may lose in 2020 because of free SHS
Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to knowbullet
3 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in...bullet
4 NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah...bullet
5 NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mouldbullet
6 Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDCbullet
7 Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse...bullet
8 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet
9 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC...bullet
10 Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise...bullet

Related Articles

Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020
Asiedu Nketia 'fully endorses' the Hawks, other NDC vigilante groups
Vigilantism Joseph Yamin outdoors new NDC vigilante group called ‘The Hawks’
NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC Ashanti regional chairman
Capital Bank Collapse A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on Otabil's woes
Tamale Teaching Hospital NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released
Ranking Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Tamale Hospital Saga NPP communicator suspended over Kandahar attacks

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo
Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
Opinion Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
BOST MD, George Mensah Okley
Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen
X
Advertisement