He said if he is selected by the National Democratic Congress, he'll gladly accept it.

Speaking to Accra based Neat FM, he said he has the competence to occupy such a role therefore there will be no hesitation.

“If the party settles on me as the Running Mate, I’ll accept it with much joy because I’m very qualified with the necessary competence for that position. I’m an action man who works very hard. If Mahama considers me worthy of being a good Vice President I’ll accept that offer and support him to make Ghana develop."

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama

"My achievements at GOIL are known, check out how I developed Kumasi within my three years in office. My legacies are there for all to see that indeed I’m an action man. With me as running mate NDC will surely wrestle power from the NPP come December 7 election.”

With eleven months to go for the December 7, 2020 general election, the largest opposition party is yet to select its running mate for the crucial polls.

According to the party, the processes for the selection of the running mate has not yet been concluded.