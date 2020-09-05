He said there would be no limit borrowing for developmental projects if elected as President to rule Ghana.

"What is wrong with borrowing? Americans borrowed and they borrowed and they continued borrowing. I am going to borrow as long as the money is available. I will borrow as much as I can. I am not going to have any limit," he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

He said his government will use the money to embark of a housing project which will be used as collateral.

According to him, "I will use those houses as collateral [for more loans]. I will use those houses as assets… When you have money and the money does not do anything, that is where your thinking comes in about inflation. I am going to put the money into programmes and into projects."

Meanwhile, Kofi Akpaloo has promised that he would change and transform the Ghanaian economy if voted to power.

He said he will implement the Ghanaian students' free university education if elected as President in his first term.

According to him, the next LPG government will ensure that students do not pay fees at the university level.

"All University students will not pay fees, I will implement this policy in my first term if am elected as President of Ghana," Kofi Akpaloo noted.