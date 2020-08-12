The former president said he will do this by completing the 200 community day schools he started in his first term.

Introducing his running mate Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman to the National Chief Imam in Accra, he said Joan next tenure as President will see improvement in the flagship Free SHS policy.

”I will complete the 200 community day schools in 2021 if I win and end the double track system”, Mahama said.

He also denied allegations that he intends to cancel Free SHS should he win in December.

John Mahama

The NDC flagbearer said he will only make sure students will go to school as was being done previously and not through a double track system.

John Mahama also touted the achievements of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman when she was the Education Minister as well as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.