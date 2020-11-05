Speaking in the constituency as part of his Greater Accra regional tour, the former president said this promise is in line to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education in the country.

“It is my intention, in the future government that I will head, to rebrand TVET into an alternative of first choice rather than the wretched path that students are compelled to take when all other doors are closed to them,” President Mahama noted.

“The youth who have completed school and are looking for formal jobs are a lot, but the country needs more artisans. So we are going to build a technical and vocational school in Dome Kwabenya”, he said.

John Mahama had already disclosed that he will establish a centre in every district to enable school dropouts to acquire some skills in attaining jobs when elected.

The former John Mahama administration is credited for commencing the repositioning of TVET through strategic resourcing and capacity building.

John Mahama

That process led among others to retooling a number technical institutes and the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities.

The NDC’s idea to turn polytechnics into technical universities, he stated, was for very good reasons.

“It was about taking education, especially technical & vocational education seriously- making it an anchor of national development and an instrument of national transformation”, he had said.