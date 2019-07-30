"It has remained our policy as NDC that every region must have a well-functioning regional hospital. When we assume government in 2021, therefore, I want to promise you the people of Bono East Region and all the other five newly created regions, that we shall begin the construction of six new regional hospitals in the regions," he said.

Speaking to supporters of the NDC at Techiman after the inauguration of an office complex for the Bono East Region, he said the NDC has never been a party that lies to the people.

"We don't make wild promises we know we cannot and would not be able to fulfill,", he noted.

He stated that "my promise of new regional hospitals will be fulfilled."

The NDC flagbearer is in Bono East for a two-day working visit to interact with various groups, pay courtesy calls on traditional leaders and spend time with executives and supporters of the NDC.