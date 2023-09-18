ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’ll contest as parliamentary candidate for Bekwai in 2024 – COP Mensah

Evans Annang

Commissioner of Police George Alex Mensah has disclosed that he is likely contest as a parliamentary aspirant in 2024.

COP George Alex Mensah
COP George Alex Mensah

He said though he hasn’t decided on the political party he will contest in, he will contest in the Bekwai Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

Recommended articles

This announcement comes as he officially retires from the Ghana Police Service after 31 years of service.

COP George Alex Mensah has told Accra-based Angel FM his decision is made and will contest to enter parliament to represent the Bekwai Constituency.

“I have been thinking about it. I will run, I will run,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi
COP Alex Mensah, Superintendent George Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi Pulse Ghana

Throughout his career, COP Mensah has held various positions within the Ghana Police Service, culminating in his role as Director-General, Technical, prior to his retirement.

He gained public recognition when he was allegedly involved in a leaked tape scandal, which appeared to depict discussions about removing the current Inspector General of Police (IGP).

COP Alex Mensah is currently at the center of that leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and has appeared before the Parliamentary Committee investigating the matter.

In a series of questions posed by the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, concerning specific statements the Commissioner made in the leaked audio tape suggesting his affiliation to the NPP, the COP stated that his entire family has been faithful to the United Party (UP) tradition from which the NPP emerged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Chairman, my family has been with the UP tradition ever since I was born, and we’ve remained there till now,” he said.

He later added, “I am a sympathizer of the NPP.”

According to COP Mensah, who recently retired from the Ghana Police Service, he has long-held an ambition to enter parliament and believes that the time has come to pursue this goal.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gabon is the latest African country to suffer a military overthrow of power, an event that continues a trend of upstaged democracies across the continent [Punch]

Is democracy failing in Africa? We asked political analysts in 4 countries

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana Bar Association condemns Nana Addo for using its platform to campaign

Kennedy Agyapong

I won’t step down for any candidate – Kennedy Agyapong declares

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Bawumia

NPP Flagbearer Race Balloting: Ken Agyapong picks No. 1, Bawumia No. 2